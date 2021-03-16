Big W launches massive online flash sale

Starting today, Big W is slashing prices on a number of family essentials in a two-day 'Click Bonanza' flash sale.

Aussie shoppers can expect to pick up a range of bargains with over 60 deals from more than 80 brands across homewares, appliances, toys and baby.

The online shopping event kicks off Tuesday March 16 and is running until midnight (AEDT) on Wednesday March 17, 2021.

The Dyson V7 Animal Origin is a top pick for $449, a huge saving of $250, and the iRobot Rooma 606 is down to $399.

There's up to 40 per cent off selected Sony speakers and Tontine bedding, and 20 per cent off selected Grotime children's furniture.

For shoppers wanting to upgrade their computer or mobile, selected Microsoft laptops and Oppo prepaid mobile phones are 15 per cent off.

RELATED: Woman reveals big budgeting myth

The Dyson V7 Animal Origin is a top pick for $449. Picture: Supplied

'Click Bonanza' is set to help Australian shoppers with great deals on family essentials, work-from-home technology and products to prepare their homes for spending more time together indoors during the cooler months ahead.

There's up to 30 per cent off selected televisions, 25 per cent off laser wireless chargers, $20 off selected kids' DGTEC tablets, and EKO Blu-ray Disc players have been slashed to half price.

Shoppers can pick up a Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS coffee maker for $49 each or why not pick up one for the office and one for the home with two for $79.

For those spending more time in the kitchen, there are savings on Ninja food cookers, an 8L instant pot for $179 and the Breville SOHO range for $49 each.

Parents will save with selected Infasecure baby car seats and bath and booster chairs at 20 per cent off, while also saving $100 on Maclaren and Joovy Qool strollers.

For outdoor and swimming, selected aquatic and beach toys are half price, there's 20 per cent off selected outdoor swingsets and climbers, and savings of up to $250 on Lifespan kids outdoor play equipment and up to $200 off selected Plum outdoor play equipment.

"Click Bonanza provides customers the opportunity to snap up some great deals on big brands, with the ease and convenience of shopping from home. But shoppers will want to be quick - with some offers at up to 50 per cent off, they will sell out fast," Big W general manager of commercial Amanda Lunn said.

Bargain hunters have already started going nuts online since the Aussie retailer announced the huge sale online this morning.

Originally published as Big W launches massive online flash sale