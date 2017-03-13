Big W takes the lead on Boomerang Bags

A COMMITMENT from Big W to support a new Boomerang Bag initiative today is just the beginning of a growing cultural change in the Whitsundays.

Acting Big W store manager Edwina Wells was presented with a stand holding 50 Boomerang Bags by local residents Barb Adamson and Jo Pillifeant this morning.

The bags are designed to reduce reliance on plastic by being 'leant' to shoppers who have forgotten their eco bags, on the premise they can be returned at a later date.

Big W is the first large Whitsunday retail chain store to get on board the initiative, and according to Ms Wells, they won't be the last.

"I've already spoken to the new store manager at Woolies here (Whitsunday Plaza) and he was really keen and interested, he just has to talk to the area manager," she said.

"There are three Woolworths in the area which I'm hoping will get behind it and if we do it maybe Coles might follow.

"We know we won't be able to stop people from using plastic bags straight away but it's about changing the mindset."

Boomerang Bag Whitsunday founder Barb Adamson said she and the team were in the process of also making bags to present to the pharmacy at Whitsunday Shopping Centre and the Cellabrations bottle shop.

Ms Adamson said volunteers and material donations were needed to progress more quickly.

Anyone with enquiries should call Barb Adamson on 0458 525 700.