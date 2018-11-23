Big week on Airlie greens

FRIENDLY RIVALS: Armando Isgro, Betty Nicolle, Russ Jackson, Nik Fernbach, Jill Spencer and Bob McMahon following the recent Mixed Triples final.

FRIENDLY RIVALS: Armando Isgro, Betty Nicolle, Russ Jackson, Nik Fernbach, Jill Spencer and Bob McMahon following the recent Mixed Triples final. Betty Whitehorn

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS: Mixed Pairs finalists Betty Nicolle and Armando Isgro defeated Ladda Purdie and Peter Barrett to win the club mixed pairs championship.

Betty and Armando teamed up with Russell Jackson, a first-year bowler, for the mixed triples.

The three together defeated Jill Spencer, Bob McMahon and Nik Fernbach 27-10.

Andy Bell and Betty Whitehorn played off for the title of club champion.

Andy defeated Betty 25-20 bestowing on him the Airlie Beach Club Champion of the year. Congratulations and well played Andy.

The semi-final of the men's novice championship was played on Saturday.

Terry Clarke defeated Russ Jackson 25-22, and Bob Fenney defeated John Fielding 25-13.

The final between Terry Clarke and Bob Fenney will be played on November 24 starting at 9am.

Tuesday Ladies Bowls: A triples game and a pairs game was played.

One game had a draw and only two shots separated the pairs game.

Winners on the day were Betty Whitehorn and Jenny Ryder.

The ladies Christmas break-up day is on December 4 starting at 9.30am for a 10am start; followed by a shared basket lunch.

The club presentation night is on Friday, December 7 and invitations have been sent out to members.

Wednesday Social bowls: Three social games were played and the winning team this week was Pam Collins, Eric Bottle and Tony Whitehorn who defeated Lu Rogan, Paul Osborne and Wolfgang Keppke.

The closest game of the day was between Herb Secomb, Carol Crosby and Dave Lang who defeated John Ryan, Mae Secomb and Noel Crosby 21-19.

Business House bowls leader board results: Fishing World running top with 12 points, Woollies Allsorts have 11 points and Sublime Painting 10 points.

The competition is friendly with a mix of experienced bowlers and new players competing.

Any business house wanting to enter the competition please register interest by phoning Jayne at the club. Big Ronny serves a great meal after the game.

Sunday social bowls winning team was Lu Rogan. Terry Clarke and Kevin Jewell who defeated Lyn Graham, Paul Osborne and Bob Spees 31-13.

The other games had smaller margins and a great time was enjoyed by all.

Away from home: Airlie Beach Club members Betty Nicolle, John Beach Jnr and Mann Isgro won at Moranbah; a two-day tournament and they won all five games to win the event.

Scroungers: is played on Saturday morning, 9.30am for a 10am start.

It is an opportunity to practice draw bowling.

All welcome, no need to book; an event for new and experienced bowlers trying to improve draw bowling skills.