BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday joy

YOU BEAUTY: The team from BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday enjoyed major success on Saturday night. R Jean Photography

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort has once again been awarded top honours, winning gold in the Whitsunday Tourism Awards category Caravan and Holiday Parks, as well as the coveted People's Choice Award at the gala industry awards on Saturday night.

Proudly owned by the McKinnon family for 25 years, the family has worked consistently over this time to develop the park and create a nationally recognised holiday resort in Airlie Beach with extensive facilities, a choice of quality accommodation and a friendly environment for holiday makers set among 10 hectares of beautiful tropical gardens.

Owner Greg McKinnon was delighted with the awards success.

"We are incredibly excited to have won both of these awards,” he said.

"The Caravan and Holiday Parks win reflects the offerings of our product, our ongoing development and our customer service, while the People's Choice Award was won based on voting from our guests and industry colleagues.

"The recognition is a testament to our team and our product, and we couldn't be any prouder.”

General manager Kim Thomas paid tribute to a commitment displayed by all at the resort.

"These two awards are the result of great investment decisions by the McKinnon family which have enabled us to grow our business. Our staff are very deserving of this award, as when our guests have a great stay with us and spread the word, a big part of that is their experience with our staff,” he said.

During the years, the McKinnon family has been passionate about continually reinvesting in the business in order to offer the ultimate Whitsunday mainland holiday resort.

Last year, eight new deluxe studios were added to the accommodation mix, and more recently another two two-bedroom premium cottages.

The most recent highly anticipated development in the past year, however, was the opening of the resort's brand new $1.6-million 13 slide waterslide park.