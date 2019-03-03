BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort's big night

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort owner Greg McKinnon and Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones with the gold award won on Friday night.

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort owner Greg McKinnon is still on a high.

The business took out the prized gold award in the Caravan and Holiday Parks category at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Launceston on Friday night.

The national success comes after sealing gold in the same category at the Queensland Tourism Awards for the past four years.

Mr McKinnon, who travelled to the Apple Isle to attend tourism's night of nights, described the emotions of landing the coveted accolade.

"The family and all of our staff are very proud to win this award,” he said.

"The Australian Tourism Awards are the pinnacle of awards in our industry and we are so proud to not only have won gold, but to have shared a part in celebrating the very best that Australia has to offer.

"It is such an honour and a reward for the whole team in what has been another huge year.

"We extend our congratulations to all the other finalists and winners who made it this far, especially our other Whitsunday colleagues.”

The popular Whitsunday Resort has been owned and operated by the McKinnon family for the past 26 years.

It has seen a phenomenal transformation over the years to the 4.5 star, multi award winning property it is today set among 10 hectares of landscaped tropical gardens, with the highly-popular waterslide park a major feature.

"We are forever evolving and continuing to grow, given the reinvestment we continually put back into the resort, with plans to add some exciting new facilities which will lead the way in terms of holiday park activities,” Mr McKinnon said.