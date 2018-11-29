BIG4 wins big three at recent travel awards

ON TOP: Andrea Mearns, Kim Thomas and Tanya Cran from BIG4 Adventure Whitsundays with their awards.

WHAT a year it's been for the BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, with a triple win at the recent Family Travel's People's Choice Awards.

The family-friendly resort took out Best Holiday Park for Camper Vans or Caravans, Best Holiday Park for Tents and Best Holiday Park for Cabins in Australia.

After winning gold in the caravan and holiday parks category at both the Whitsunday and Queensland Tourism Awards, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort owner Greg McKinnon said he was delighted with the trifecta at the Family Travel Awards.

"Families are a huge market for us, whether they are camping, caravanning or staying in one of our self-contained cabins,” he said.

"The resort offers so many family-orientated facilities to ensure that the whole family has a fantastic holiday here in the Whitsundays.

"We really appreciate everyone voting for us and a big thank you to Family Travel.”

Bound Round/Family Travel founder and chief executive Janeece Keller said resort was setting the benchmark for family holidays after the clean sweep across all three holiday park categories.