Menu
Login
ON TOP: Andrea Mearns, Kim Thomas and Tanya Cran from BIG4 Adventure Whitsundays with their awards.
ON TOP: Andrea Mearns, Kim Thomas and Tanya Cran from BIG4 Adventure Whitsundays with their awards.
News

BIG4 wins big three at recent travel awards

by Georgia Simpson
29th Nov 2018 2:58 PM

WHAT a year it's been for the BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, with a triple win at the recent Family Travel's People's Choice Awards.

The family-friendly resort took out Best Holiday Park for Camper Vans or Caravans, Best Holiday Park for Tents and Best Holiday Park for Cabins in Australia.

After winning gold in the caravan and holiday parks category at both the Whitsunday and Queensland Tourism Awards, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort owner Greg McKinnon said he was delighted with the trifecta at the Family Travel Awards.

"Families are a huge market for us, whether they are camping, caravanning or staying in one of our self-contained cabins,” he said.

"The resort offers so many family-orientated facilities to ensure that the whole family has a fantastic holiday here in the Whitsundays.

"We really appreciate everyone voting for us and a big thank you to Family Travel.”

Bound Round/Family Travel founder and chief executive Janeece Keller said resort was setting the benchmark for family holidays after the clean sweep across all three holiday park categories.

big4 adventure whitsunday family travel people's choice awards toursim whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Federal MP and Mayor welcome Adani's news

    Federal MP and Mayor welcome Adani's news

    News Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsundays Mayor Andrew Willcox have welcomed today's announcement by Adani.

    • 29th Nov 2018 3:47 PM
    Adani to fully fund mine and rail project

    Adani to fully fund mine and rail project

    News Adani Group will fully fund Carmichael mine and rail project.

    Students strike for reef

    Students strike for reef

    News The kids want to be heard too.

    Bushfire smoke hovers over the Whitsunday region

    Bushfire smoke hovers over the Whitsunday region

    News Bushfire smoke hovers over the Whitsunday region

    Local Partners