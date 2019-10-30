Bigger, better, bashier! SuperCoach BBL is back

SUPERCOACH BBL is back - and it's bigger, better and bashier.

Here are six reasons to sign up:

1 MOST HYPED SEASON EVER

There has never been more buzz surrounding a Big Bash season. BBL09 promises to be a star-studded event following a slew of international signings including South African superstars AB De Villiers and Dale Steyn, and likely signing of West Indian ace Andre Russell. These world-renowned guns-for-hire will share the stage with Australia's most dynamic players including Chris Lynn, Darcy Short and Glenn Maxwell when the tournament begins on December 17. Full squad lists here.

2 CASH AND PRIZES ($57,000 prize pool)

Full prizing structure:

- $25,000 1st

- $5,000 2nd

-$3000 3rd

- $1000 4th - 10th

- $1000 x 17 round winners

Total prize pool: $57,000

Plus, the top 10 coaches each round win three-month premium Kayo subscriptions.

3 EXCITING NEW FORMAT

Organisers have reacted after another season where the first-finishing team was knocked out in the semis. They have devised an exciting new finals format featuring five games and a double chance for the top two teams. Details here.

The Renegades celebrate winning the Big Bash League final against the Stars last season.

4 MORE ACTION, MORE EXCITEMENT

As the Big Bash gets bashier, so does SuperCoach BBL. The game has been boosted to 17 rounds to account for additional matches and the new finals format, up from 15 rounds.

5 WE'RE YOUR ASSISTANT COACH

We've scheduled almost 200 pieces of editorial content over the season to help mould your side into a SuperCoach powerhouse - including stories, podcasts, videos, live shows and exclusive content from Shane Warne.

Shane Warne is ready to up the banter in SuperCoach BBL.

6. SLEDGE RELENTLESSLY

Take a page out of Warnie's book and practise the fine art of mental disintegration. Get

inside your mates' heads and throw them off their game with a well-placed sledge.

