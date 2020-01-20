Biggest, baddest bulls challenge top riders in Bowen

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Jackson Gray rides Brumbies’ Pride at the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef event 2020. Picture: JORDAN GILLILAND

ONE of the nation’s foremost contractors for rodeo livestock and event organisation has called Bowen’s Rodeo by the Reef a ‘success’ and has said he can’t wait to get back to Bowen for the next one.

Darren Brandenburg, Brandenburg Bucking Bulls founder and contractor to the Rodeo by the Reef event, said the location, crowd and riders made for an event that was ‘second to none’.

Bringing some of the best livestock he had, some sporting menacing names such as ‘Chaos’, the riders were always going to be up for a challenge on the night.

All the action from the bull riding at the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef event 2020. Pictured riding is Joe Down. Picture: JORDAN GILLILAND

“The bull riding on the night went really well. There were some very talented riders there who are going to go places in the sport,” Brandenburg said.

“The riders felt so welcomed and at home in Bowen, as the town really accepted them and got behind them.”

Brandenburg said there were two standout riders on the night, Tully’s Michael Smith and Townsville’s Brayden Welby.

“Michael Smith is a seriously talented young rider and he showed that by taking out the open bull ride,” he said.

“Brayden Welby is one of the best talents around and he proved it by winning the top 8 final shootout.

“Best part of a great rodeo is no serious injuries, and all our riders walked away with only a few bruises. No broken bones at a rodeo is exactly what you’re after.”

All the action from the bull riding at the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef event 2020. Pictured riding is Quinn Anderson. Picture: JORDAN GILLILAND

Winner of the junior bull riding was Toby Hale, from Sarina.

Brandenburg said the set up for the location was not without its difficulty, as an intense storm on Friday afternoon meant pulling down some of the already constructed structures.

He said the ground in the spectator area needed gravel trucked in afterwards to reduce the chance of mud, however the dirt in the rodeo arena benefited from the drenching.

“The rain and wind blew some of the marquees away, but it was good as it dampened down and compacted the arena for us,” he said.

“People travelled from all over the region. I heard there were visitors from as far as Richmond which is about 600kms away.

“We’re already in discussions of making this a yearly event, instead of every two years, and I hope that does happen.

“From what I hear, the people of Bowen seem to love this event and we love bringing it.”