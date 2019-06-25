Biggest field of year in action

PREPARING TO LAUNCH: Barry Mortimer lines up his drive on the 10th hole at Proserpine Golf Club.

PROSERPINE GOLF: In what was the biggest field this year 114 players took to the course to play in the BC Constructions sponsored three-ball ambrose, on Friday last week.

The day was for handicapped golfers as well as non handicapped, and the day was always meant to be a fun day rather than serious golf.

The winners on the day were Vicki and Lew Tuck who partnered up with the sponsor, Andrew Colborne, to come in with a score of 55.833, one shot ahead of Brendon Meharry, Paul Nicol and Gavin Kerwand.

Prizes went down to 13th place.

Saturday's numbers were down a little, it being the main show day, but 35 men and 13 ladies turned out for a single stableford.

Men's winner was Russells Brauer with 42 points from Chris Brett on 39 and Albert Pini on 38.

Other place-getters were Shane Cooke 38, Chris Weigend 37, Ken Granger 36, Mick Leo, Travis Clinch, Tony Goss, Peter Fox and Mark Richards 35, and Glenn McKerley and Craig Smith 34.

The pin shots went to Chris Weigend, Mick Leo, Lyn Muller and Sam Deicke. The two-shot pot was shared by Russell Brauer and Roger Vandenberg.

The ladies' winner was Kath Borer who managed 36 points, from Paula McQuat on 34.

In the run down were Wendy Bradley, Elspeth Scotford and Tina Badenhorst. Tina also took the pin shot on hole nine.

The mid-week men's competition was won by Trevor Paroz with 43 stableford points, from Rob Stanley and Brendon Meharry, both with 41 points.

These were followed by Paul Joice and Wayne Fitzgerald on 40, Shane Cooke and Peter Lewis 39, Geoff Fitzsimmons and Chris Brett 38, followed by Rob Webb, Fraser Simpson, Bill Jesser, John Grosskreutz, Kumya Gabey and Roger Vandenberg on 37. The pin shots went to Zac Dowde, Brian Smith, Ken Granger and Paul Joice.

On Wednesday, June 19 the ladies' winner was Tina Badenhorst with 36 points from Elaine Philpot and Marlene Gray on 35.

Place-getters were Jill Chick, Mel Patullo and Lyn Muller.

The pin shots went to Jacqui Wall and Viv Demartini.

Next Saturday is a three-ball ambrose for Love Your Sister Day. Beginners welcome again.