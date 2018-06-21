Biggest Morning Tea big hit at Proserpine State High School

EAT UP: Year 12 students Samantha Diamond, Clayton McDonald, Darcy Larkin and Rebeka Beveridge at their school's Biggest Morning Tea on Friday.

FOR the second year in a row, Proserpine State High School has run their own version of the Biggest Morning Tea, this time raising $1245 for cancer.

Around 280 students lined up to top up their plate with tables filled with food for a gold coin donation last Friday.

Other friendship groups pooled their money to bid on four picnic blankets for a VIP hand-delivered lunch service; the highest of which went for a whopping $180.

The combined student and teacher-led initiative involved donations from local businesses including Whitsunday Food Service and Whitsunday Baked Creations.

Year 10 hospitality students cooked, the student council gave up time to stay behind at school and Sandy Johnston baked 300 cupcakes for the event.

Organising teacher Mrs Thorburn said cancer is something that has affected so many people in some way shape or form, be it students or teachers.

"Thank you to all the local businesses who have donated for this worthy cause,” she said.

Student organiser Max Cornish said it was great to see the school community get behind the event.