'Biggest tribute show ever': Legendary music in Airlie

ON THE WAY: The Australian Eagles will perform at The Pub at Airlie Beach Hotel on November 23.

IF YOU close your eyes for a minute when you're at the Australian Eagles Show, says show founder Shayne Browne, you might think you are actually listening to the original legendary band.

Mr Browne, who is preparing to play at the Airlie Beach Hotel with his band of six and their production team, says the group has been together for over three years and are "pretty accurate”.

"We try and make it as real to the Eagles as possible. There was a need for a good Eagles show.”

Mr Browne said he was looking forward to returning to North Queensland, before taking a break for the rest of the year.

"I used to work on the islands so going back to Airlie is like going back to an old home town. It's going to be great fun,” he said.

"People who go to Airlie go there for a good time, and if you live there you live there for a great time.”

Mr Browne said last year the Australian Eagles Show played on Hamilton Island and were overwhelmed by support from all age groups.

"We got there and heard all this 'doof doof' music, and we looked out at the crowd of 3000 kids all aged under 25,” he said.

"I thought, 'Oh my goodness, we're going to tank here - the whole place is full of kids.'”

With a mix of backpackers and deck hands who were working on the yachts - whose older owners were also watching the gig -the demographic of the audience had been younger than expected, Mr Browne said.

"So we went out anyway and those kids sang every word to every song and we were blown away.

"In one of the breaks I said, 'How do you guys know all these words?' And they said, 'Because we grew up with it and we love it'.

"Their parents listened to the Eagles and even if the kids didn't listen to it themselves, they knew the music.”

He said the music of the Eagles also took older generations back to their youth.

"It's memories. I hear a song and go straight back to that time when I was on a bus going from Townsville to Brisbane listening to that same song,” he said.

Mr Browne said one of the best compliments the band has received was after a show in Brisbane when a woman in her 40s came to the backstage area.

"And she took my hand and shook it with both her hands and she said the Eagles was her favourite band of all time but she couldn't afford to see them,” he said.

"And then she said, 'But I think I just did.'”

The Brisbane-based band - which will play in Sydney regularly at the start of next year, as well as shows in Hobart, Perth, Adelaide, and the Crown Casino in Melbourne - aims to entertain while performing songs "as close to the originals” as possible.

"That's my job. I'm a people person. I enjoy meeting the people and seeing them smile - that's when I know I've done my job and I feel good about that,” Mr Browne said.

"The Eagles songs are like an onion -there's layers and layers. Hotel California has three acoustic and four electric guitar sounds so it's a really busy song and it's important to me to play it as close to the original as possible.”

He said he was also looking forward to taking in the "laidback” Airlie Beach vibe.

"I love it. I love that relaxed 'she'll be right mate' carefree attitude. It's going to be a really good atmosphere that we're really looking forward to playing to.”

Mark Wilkins, Marketing and Promotions with Arlie Beach Hotel, predicts "this will be our biggest tribute show ever”.

"The Eagles music leading into summer is a pretty good choice.”

Mr Wilkins said he expected everyone from "grandmas to grandkids to the young, cool crowds, and mums and dads” to enjoy the high-end tribute band.

"It's the Eagles - it's beautiful, laidback soft rock and it'll be every bit that and bigger.”

FAST FACTS

What: Australian Eagles Show

When: Saturday, November 23 from 2-5pm

Where: The Pub at Airlie Beach Hotel

Cost: Free