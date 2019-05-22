Bike owner sought

Whitsunday Police are looking for the owner of this bike which was found in Cannonvale.

Whitsunday police are looking for the owner of a bike handed in to police.

The black and green Mambo BMX bike was found at 6am on May 20 in Coral Esplanade, Cannonvale.

Police said the bike had been well looked after and was clean and obviously maintained with newly fitted stunt pegs at the rear.

Police have not yet been able to find the owner.

Anyone with information about who the owner is should phone Whitsunday police on 4948 8888.

The bike will be returned once officers are satisfied of lawful ownership.