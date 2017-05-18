Bike trail could attract new opportunity

ACTION: Michael Sorley would like to see more money put towards mountain bike trails.

MONEY spent on mountain bike trails could be the key to attracting a new type of tourist to the Whitsundays.

This is why Michael Sorley from the Whitsunday Mountain Bike Club would be delighted to see some of the $7 million post-cyclone Debbie infrastructure spending dedicated to just that.

"It would attract tourists who would otherwise never come to the region, people who don't necessarily want to come for the reef or islands but would like to have a ride,” he said.

"It is not so much for current visitors but creating new ones.”

Mr Sorley speaks from experience when it comes to bike tourism with his own passion dating back to 2005 when he visited Canada.

He also recently travelled to a small Tasmanian town called Derby for the Enduro World Series where mountain bike tourism has done wonders for the area where it is understood to have attracted 3000 visitors.

"Derby is a tiny little town with 200 people and since the mine collapsed there has been nothing there since, you couldn't even buy food there on weekends” he said.

"Mountain biking is really the only thing bringing people there.”

The Conway Beach circuit was identified by Mr Sorley as an ideal starting point for investment with an expansion and upgrade of the track required to make it more user friendly.

"The current track isn't really designed for riding, some people may try it once and it might be too hard,” Mr Sorley said.

"Some additional trails and upgrades to what is in place would be good.”