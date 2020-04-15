Bikie boss person of interest in guard’s cold case

Police say they consider self-appointed bikie boss Mark Buddle a person of interest in the shooting murder of cash-in-transit guard Gary Allibon.

Cash-in-transit guard Gary Allibon wrote his wife a love letter just hours before he was shot dead in a robbery in which police consider self-appointed bikie boss Mark Buddle a person of interest.

Detectives have today increased the reward for information on Mr Allibon's execution to $1 million and indicated Buddle was "right up there at the top of our equation".

They hope the reward will flush out enough evidence to lay charges against the handful of people they suspect were behind the shooting, which include Buddle who is now living overseas.

Security guard Gary Allibon and his wife Monica Allibon.

Mr Allibon, 59, was on shift for Chubb Security in the CBD at 6am on June 7, 2010 when three masked men approached the van, threatened Mr Allibon and his colleagues and stole a box of cash.

Mr Allibon had his arms raised when he was shot in the back. He later died in Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

His wife of 24 years Monica Allibon woke to a letter that morning - the pair had taken to hiding love notes for each other. "He told me he loved me and to have a great day and they're last words he uttered," Mrs Allibon said today, adding she would never give up pursuing her husband's killers.

"I said at the beginning when Gary was murdered I would do anything in my power no matter how long it takes and how painful it is for me to do this," Mrs Allibon said.

"This morning I said (to Gary) this is for you.

"I believe in karma and they have to live with what they did, but I'm also living with the pain every day."

The Audi was located burnt out in a car park at Milperra two days later, and detectives have been able to establish links to three other shootings in Sydney.

Mr Allibon was just months from retirement and the couple had plans to travel the world.

"We had a lovely marriage despite not having children, we had a happy marriage and we made a life for ourselves," Mrs Allibon said.

Buddle, who police believe had appointed himself Comanchero bikie boss at the time of Mr Allibon's murder, remains a person of interest in the shooting along with an alleged associate and two other men who police sources believe are well-known in the Sydney underworld.

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad boss Acting Superintendent Grant Taylor did not name Buddle in today's media conference but indicated he was still a high priority.

"Rest assured that individual you're talking about is right up there at the top of our equation and our thoughts," Supt Taylor said.

CCTV footage of the shooting released by police reveals one man pointing a gun before Mr Allibon was shot and killed.

"Our case is coming together very well, we are very close to being successful.

"People talk and over 10 years, a long time has passed, obviously we believe there are individuals out there who have had some sort of conversation with the perpetrators of this crime. We want to know about what that conversation was."

The three men were allegedly driven from the murder scene by a fourth man in an Audi which was seen exiting the M5 at Henry Lawson Drive in convoy with a Mercedes C63 two days later. The Audi was later found burnt out in a park in Milperra.

No one has been charged over Mr Allibon's murder.

