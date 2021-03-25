Bikie tensions like hit mafia Netflix show, court hears

Interstate bikie tensions have been compared to popular Netflix mafia series Gomorrah by a Brisbane Magistrate.

Magistrate Noel Nunan has ordered the extradition of Jacob Peter Gorton, 31, to Western Australia to face a charge of arson of a Mercedes Benz.

Gorton was arrested on Monday in the Brisbane suburb of Milton in relation to a Perth shooting incident in March connected with a bikie, according to Queensland Police.

Mr Nunan said the Mercedes that Gorton allegedly torched was involved in the destruction of a stolen Porsche.

"The Porsche being involved in a drive-by shooting of an alleged Sergeant at Arms of a West Australian motorcycle club," he said.

Mr Nunan said Gorton fled to Queensland, was living in a unit in someone else's name and had changed his appearance.

When Queensland Police raided the unit they allegedly found mobile phones, laptops, ice pips and methamphetamine, he said.

"I'm told he fled Western Australia for fear of reprisal from presumably that motorcycle gang," he said.

In deciding bail Mr Nunan said he was satisfied that if Gorton was released today there would be an unacceptable risk of him not returning to Western Australia.

"He'd go into hiding or attempt to hide again given the fact that it involves motorcycle gangs and an alleged attempted murder and the stealing of very expensive vehicles which have been torched, as we see regularly on Netflix shows and programs like Gomorrah," he said.

Bail was refused.

