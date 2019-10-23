Bikie’s mate shot before crash

A SLAIN Gold Coast bikie's mate who was found dead in a car wreck is believed to have been shot before slamming into a tree in what police say is now a bizarre double murder probe.

Cameron Martin was initially thought to have died when his speeding white Mercedes ploughed into a tree at Tallebudgera on Friday night, just two hours after he and Comanchero bikie gang member Shane Ross shared what would be their last beer at a Pimpama tavern.

But police now believe a 'puncture wound' in Martin's chest was caused by a bullet rather than a tree branch which pierced his vehicle.

Bikie Shane Ross was shot in the head.

Ross, whose body was found on Monday in a Tallebudgera park close to the crash scene, is believed to have been shot in the head. Martin is believed to have been shot in the chest before crashing his white Mercedes Benz into a tree as he fled Martin Sheils Park on the banks of Tallebudgera Creek.

The two, who are partners in clothing label Monstr, are thought to have met their killer or killers at the park for what police suspect was a drug deal or other murky transaction-gone-wrong.

A memorial for slain bikie Shane Ross at Martin Sheils Park.

As well as being a member of the Comanchero, one of Australia's most feared bikie gangs, Ross was also allegedly a major player in a criminal syndicate involved in a multimillion dollar luxury car racket.

Ross, 36, and Martin, 47, were last seen drinking at the Pimpama Tavern about 7pm on Friday before they met their demise two hours later.

The forensics team examine Martin Sheils Park in Tallebudgera. Picture: Glenn Hampson

As a post-mortem was being carried out on Martin's body yesterday, police regional crime co-ordinator Detective Superintendent Kerry Johnson described his chest wound as 'highly suspicious'.

"Whether it was a stab wound, gunshot wound, puncture wound ... it could be anything," he said.

"There is a distinctive wound on him and we'll be making inquiries on that. We're treating both matters as suspicious deaths.

"Earlier in the evening, they (Ross and Martin) were together and they've both been found dead within about a kilometre (or) a kilometre-and-half of each other. It is being treated as a double murder investigation."

Supt Johnson played down fears of a bikie war following Ross's slaying, saying there was no sign of increased tensions between the Comanchero and rival gangs.

"Generally, we would have seen something (by) now," he said.

"It was a contained incident. I'd suggest that these parties in one way or another were known to each other and I don't think there's any need for public concern …"

Police divers search for clues in Tallebudgera Creek. Picture Glenn Hampson

A murder weapon has not been found and police divers spent yesterday combing Tallebudgera Creek.

Police are eager to speak to an injured man seen walking along Tallebudgera Creek Rd on Friday night near the scene of the crash.