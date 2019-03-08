‘Painful’ bikini trend confuses internet

The daring styles are back for 2019.

The daring styles are back for 2019.

Extreme swimwear was all the rage last year, and it looks like 2019 is set to be no different.

Duct tape bikinis - made famous by fashion label Black Tape Project - have made a return, and they could be the most daring styles we've ever seen.

Last year, the brand, founded by the "King of Tape" Joel Alvarez turned heads when its dazzling styles appeared at Miami Swim Week.

And showing off its latest designs, Black Tape Project has taken to Instagram this week with some very brave new styles

The daring styles are back for 2019.

The geometric style has been popular online.

Revealing a geometric piece - made from metallic tape - model Alexis Michaud flaunted her enviable figure in the dazzling costume complete with matching cuffs.

Other styles include a blue, purple and gold halter-neck design, modelled by Priscilla Huggins, and a gold geometric bikini that debuted at New York Fashion Week.

And while many fans have been going wild for the sexy designs, others think the tape would be painful to remove.

One asked: "What does it feel like to remove it?"

While another said: "Looks 'painful."

One fan commented: "That tape is going to hurt coming off."

Fans have been gushing over the style.

Some said it looked ‘painful’.

Others can't stop gushing about the creative work, with many calling it "art".

"Omg this tape is everything, honestly my fave type you've used," wrote one, commenting on the metallic one-piece.

Others called Alvarez's work "incredible", while one said: "Wow this is ART!"

The designs turned heads on the catwalk last year.

Would you wear the daring styles?

Alvarez was inspired to begin the trend over a decade ago while working as a photographer.

Writing on his website, he explained: "One day in 2008 I was a rookie photographer who was working with a model that suggested I use electrical tape on her for the last look.

"I honestly had no idea why she would want this but to make her happy I attempted to use this tape as wardrobe.

"Essentially, I just wrapped her in black electrical tape! Mind you she looked like two Christmas hams wrapped in rubber bands when I was done! (I'd never show you these images!)

"However, it sparked an idea in my head to develop this idea."

The collections include two-pieces and costumes.