Billionaire’s cash splash on Whitsunday candidate

2020 Whitsunday election debate at the Northern Beaches Bowls Club in the Northern Beaches of Mackay. Pictured are the Whitsunday state election candidates. Picture: Rae Wilson

TWO frontrunners in the Whitsunday election race have received thousands of dollars in donations, with one getting cash from a billionaire donor.

The Daily Mercury can reveal that the billionaire owner of Coral Sea Marina and mining magnate Paul Darrouzet has donated $7000 to LNP Whitsunday candidate Amanda Camm.

In the past three months, his donations to the LNP total more than $50,000.

Mr Darrouzet has donated more than $180,000 to the LNP since 2016.

Meanwhile, Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has received $8000 from three separate donors.

Smart State Vehicle Rentals doled out $1000 to Mr Costigan on October 13, Paul Freestone donated $2000 on October 8 and Marie Cook handed over $5000.

The donation to Ms Camm has caught the attention of Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher, who wanted to know why Mr Darrouzet made the transaction.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen, Whitsunday state LNP candidate Amanda Camm and Coral Sea Marina owner Paul Darrouzet at the marina. Mr Darrouzet has donated money to Ms Camm’s campaign.

The Daily Mercury contacted Mr Darrouzet, but he declined to comment on the matter.

Ms Camm said Mr Darrouzet had a long track record of creating jobs in the tourism and resources industries.

"Paul Darrouzet is backing my campaign because he knows that only the LNP will get Queensland working again," she said.

But it is not only Whitsunday candidates who are getting a cash windfall.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew received a $10,000 donation from the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia on October 15.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has received $8000 in donations. Picture: Rae Wilson

This is on top of the $4160 he previously received from the Shooters Union Queensland.

Mr Andrew, a registered gun owner, has lobbied for gun owners' rights since first being elected to parliament in 2017.

The Mirani MP said he was a long-time supporter of the Shooters Union, which heavily backed his previous election campaign.

Electoral Commission Queensland states candidates, registered political parties, associated entities, groups and individuals may be required to disclose details on loans, donations and gifts given and/or received.