Menu
Login
Billy Joel ‘ousted’ Aussie model Elle Macpherson from his New York apartment for Christie Brinkley. Picture: Simon Upton
Billy Joel ‘ousted’ Aussie model Elle Macpherson from his New York apartment for Christie Brinkley. Picture: Simon Upton
Celebrity

Elle Macpherson’s surprise confession

by New York Post
29th Sep 2018 9:27 AM

FEW men would dare kick Elle "The Body" Macpherson out of their house - but apparently that's exactly what Billy Joel did.

The Aussie supermodel revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Joel were living together as housemates in a New York apartment when the singer brought American model Christine Brinkley home.

"We were living together. I had the upstairs … in Central Park West," said Macpherson, 54. "We were friendly, and I think he was dating Christie at the time, just starting to. So yeah, I got ousted."

 

Elle Macpherson says Billy Joel kicked her out of the New York apartment they shared. Picture: Simon Upton
Elle Macpherson says Billy Joel kicked her out of the New York apartment they shared. Picture: Simon Upton

 

The beauty then admitted that she didn't believe she or Brinkley individually inspired Joel's smash "Uptown Girls", despite Brinkley starring in the music video for the tune.

"I think it was all the uptown girls, put it that way," she said diplomatically.

"I don't need to take ownership over that. He liked tall girls."

 

Elle Macpherson’s 1988 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. Picture: Sports Illustrated
Elle Macpherson’s 1988 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. Picture: Sports Illustrated

 

Christie Brinkley’s 1979 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
Christie Brinkley’s 1979 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

But the house drama wasn't all for nothing - Joel and Brinkley went on to tie the knot and welcomed daughter Alexa Ray Joel in 1985, before divorcing in 1994.

Macpherson also went on to marry fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, 20 years her senior, in 1986. However, the pair went their separate ways just three years later.

 

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley. Picture: Christie Brinkley
Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley. Picture: Christie Brinkley

 

In 2013, the supermodel then tied the knot with billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, although they also went on to split and have since revealed that their union may not have been legally recognised.

Macpherson has since been linked to an anti-vaccine doctor.

 

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

billy joel confession editors picks elle macpherson model new york

Top Stories

    Forget about sit and stay, it's time to play

    Forget about sit and stay, it's time to play

    News IT'S the dilemma faced by dog owners who work long hours.

    Teal ribbons for October

    Teal ribbons for October

    News Teal ribbons for October

    $20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

    $20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

    News $20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

    Sports expo proves a winner

    Sports expo proves a winner

    News Sports expo proves a winner

    Local Partners