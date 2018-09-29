Elle Macpherson’s surprise confession

Billy Joel ‘ousted’ Aussie model Elle Macpherson from his New York apartment for Christie Brinkley. Picture: Simon Upton

FEW men would dare kick Elle "The Body" Macpherson out of their house - but apparently that's exactly what Billy Joel did.

The Aussie supermodel revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Joel were living together as housemates in a New York apartment when the singer brought American model Christine Brinkley home.

"We were living together. I had the upstairs … in Central Park West," said Macpherson, 54. "We were friendly, and I think he was dating Christie at the time, just starting to. So yeah, I got ousted."

Elle Macpherson says Billy Joel kicked her out of the New York apartment they shared. Picture: Simon Upton

The beauty then admitted that she didn't believe she or Brinkley individually inspired Joel's smash "Uptown Girls", despite Brinkley starring in the music video for the tune.

"I think it was all the uptown girls, put it that way," she said diplomatically.

"I don't need to take ownership over that. He liked tall girls."

Elle Macpherson’s 1988 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. Picture: Sports Illustrated

Christie Brinkley’s 1979 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

But the house drama wasn't all for nothing - Joel and Brinkley went on to tie the knot and welcomed daughter Alexa Ray Joel in 1985, before divorcing in 1994.

Macpherson also went on to marry fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, 20 years her senior, in 1986. However, the pair went their separate ways just three years later.

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley. Picture: Christie Brinkley

In 2013, the supermodel then tied the knot with billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, although they also went on to split and have since revealed that their union may not have been legally recognised.

Macpherson has since been linked to an anti-vaccine doctor.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.