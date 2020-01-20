Billy’s ready for love again
Billy Brownless says he is ready to start dating again.
The former Geelong star and father of four admits that he's been too "picky" in the past.
He separated from wife Nicky four years ago.
"I think it's my fault, I got too picky,'' he says on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!.
"I would (date). Hook up, don't know if I'd get marry, you never know, do you.
"Come on Bill, you've got to just have a good look around."
Brownless makes the admission during an honest chat with Rhonda Burchmore.
She said: "It would be nice to have company."
And Brownless replies: "It would be."
Brownless has already made some revelations during his time in the jungle, admitting his break-up was a "kick in the guts" and he was "homeless".
After their chat Burchmore says: "I think he'd be available if the right person came along."