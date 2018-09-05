Menu
Login
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
News

Biloela family supporters put billboard in Dutton electorate

5th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A THREE-metre wide billboard featuring family photos of a detained Biloela family has been placed in Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's electorate in the latest bid to have the ongoing campaign for the family's release heard.

The billboard, half a kilometre away from Mr Dutton's office, reads "Please bring this Qld family home to Biloela".

On the billboard Mr Dutton's name is crossed out, with a question mark next to it, following recent changes to the Federal Government's leadership. The Tamil family has been held in detention in Melbourne since March, accused of breaching Australia's protection obligations.

"If Mr Dutton won't help, the people in his electorate have a right to know that under his watch, this beautiful Queensland-born toddler and baby and their loving mum and dad have been locked up 1800km from home," family friend Simone Cameron said.

The billboard was paid for by a crowdfunding campaign.

Related Items

asylum seekers biloela peter dutton
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    News GUESTS who enjoy the finer things in life will be treated to a five-course shared menu and a choice of five wines at the Hentley Farm Long Lunch this month.

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    News Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    News Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News RACQ CQ Rescue reveals increase in call-outs to road crash victims.

    Local Partners