Celebrity

Bindi and Chandler reveal they’re having a baby girl

by Amy Price
23rd Sep 2020 5:08 AM
Bindi Irwin has revealed she is having a baby girl.

The Queensland wildlife warrior, who is pregnant with her and husband Chandler Powell's first child, shared the news on social media alongside a photo of her ultrasound late Tuesday.

"Baby girl, you are our world," Irwin, 22, wrote.

"Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can't wait for her arrival next year."

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announce on Instagram that they're expecting a baby girl. Picture: Instagram
Powell, who married Irwin in a ceremony at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast in March, shared the same image, writing "Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world."

"I'm so excited to meet our daughter when she's born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be," he added.

The couple announced the pregnancy in August by sharing a photo of a baby khaki outfit.

Because of COVID-19, they had to cancel their planned road trip honeymoon after their March wedding and remain on the Sunshine Coast to continue working at the depleted Australia Zoo.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin recently revealed she cried ""tears of pure joy" when she took the pregnancy test at home as Powell made cups of tea in the kitchen.

She is due to give birth early next year.

Originally published as Bindi and Chandler reveal they're having a baby girl

