Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are documenting their journey to parenthood in a TV special set to air next month.

The one-hour Animal Planet special, Crikey! It's a Baby!, will share intimate details and footage from the couple's Australia Zoo home in the months leading up to the birth of their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, who was born on their wedding anniversary on March 25.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell with their daughter Grace. Picture: Instagram/ @bindisueirwin

Bindi, 22, announced the birth on Instagram on Saturday, describing her daughter as "the most beautiful light" and explaining that Grace was named after her great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family, while Warrior was a nod to her late father, Steve Irwin.

The TV special documents her mother Terri Irwin throwing the couple a baby shower at Australia Zoo, which Powell's family attended via Zoom from the US, and Chandler's emotional surprise after Bindi finishes her last day of work at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Younger brother Robert Irwin uses his dog Stella to demonstrate his baby caring skills and shares updates from the hospital waiting room.

Footage also documents the couple bringing their daughter home to Australia Zoo for the first time.

Meanwhile Terri shares stories of Bindi's birth, including Steve losing his keys in total panic and arriving at the hospital with a film crew.

Crikey! It's a Baby!' will premiere in Australia on Saturday, May 22 on Animal Planet.

Originally published as Bindi to share birth story in TV special