Birds are literally falling out of the sky as extreme weather grips parts of the nation. And, one crow has been given VIP treatment.
Weather

Birds are falling out of the sky as extreme weather hits

by Ben Graham
20th Jan 2020 5:27 PM

Birds have been brutally hit by hail as extreme weather lashes large parts of the country.

Social media users are sharing images of birds hurt by hail stones, including a galah and a crow that has been taken into Parliament House for treatment.

Federal politician Anthony Byrne shared a heartbreaking picture of a cockatoo he found in his garden that had been "smashed" in the Canberra hailstorm today.

 

AAP reporter Finbar O'Mallon shared a picture and a video of the crow, which he said took a "hailstone to the head during the storm in Canberra by the looks of it".

Australia Institute researcher Tom Swann wrote on Twitter that he had "a very cold and injured galah in a towel in a box."

He said he took it to a vet, he was told there was a "steady stream" of other injured birds being taken in and he was unable to get through to a wildlife charity for help.

The ACT branch of the RSPCA said injured animals should be taken to a vet or wildlife organisation immediately, and they should be handled as little as possible.

"Try to minimise the amount of exposure the injured animal has to people and loud noises," the RSPCA says on its website.

"Do not attempt to feed or treat it unless you have specialist knowledge or training."

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Canberra and Queanbeyan, with the Bureau of Meteorology earlier warning "very dangerous" thunderstorms were detected on the radar.

"Damaging, locally destructive winds, large, possibly giant hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely," the BOM said.

There have been reports of hail stones measuring up to five centimetres falling across the city.

A 116km/h wind gust was recorded at Canberra airport around 12.45pm.

