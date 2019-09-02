Birthday bash behaviour could put man behind bars

"I think you're in a spot of bother, Mr Smith,” the magistrate told the man.

A "STUPID $100 bet" could end in a prison sentence for a man who went out drinking to celebrate his birthday.

Benjamin Michael Smith, of Cannonvale, was celebrating his 26th birthday at Airlie Beach Magnums on August 3.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Smith broke through a crowd watching the Great Barrier Reef Festival parade outside Magnums.

"He jumped on the bonnet of a passing car which was in the parade, denting the car beneath him, before he jumped off and returned to Magnums," Sgt Myors said.

Sgt Myors said police received three separate calls from people at the parade who witnessed the act.

"When (Smith) was asked why he did it, he said he'd had too much to drink and become overexcited and had done a stupid thing," Sgt Myors said.

Smith pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to committing a public nuisance and wilful damage.

Smith told the court his daring jump was a "spur-of-the-moment decision".

After looking at Smith's criminal history, Magistrate James Morton told the court he was considering sending Smith to prison.

"This is serious stuff, more serious than you believe," Mr Morton said.

"You've got eight entries on your criminal history - there's property damage from June last year and a stalking charge.

"I think you're in a spot of bother, Mr Smith."

Smith was bailed and prohibited from consuming alcohol.

Smith's case will resume on September 2.