Kim Kardashian has again been the subject of a rumour she has six toes on one foot. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashianwest
Celebrity

Birthday snaps spark ‘wild’ Kim K theory

by Rebecca Calderwood, The Sun
31st Oct 2020 5:20 PM

Kim Kardashian has been accused of having six toes once again in a snap from her controversial 40th birthday trip.

The strange conspiracy involving the Keeping Up With Kardashian star started last year when fans believed they spotted a bonus toe on her left foot.

And now Kim's followers are certain they've spotted the extra digit in a photo from her recent 40th birthday celebrations.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of having six toes once again. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian
In the shot, the mum-of-four is seen strutting on the beach with her pal La La Anthony, 39.

However, the snap only left fans speculating over Kim's tootsies.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "OMFG! She's got six toes!"

A second commented: "Kim do you have six toes or not?"

A third added: "Am I the only one who noticed she has six toes?"

While another defended the star, saying: "She does not have six toes OMG … just look it up. Her toe is just shaped differently."

The star's toes were partially obscured in a photo with mum Kris Jenner, fuelling speculation.

Last month, Kim was forced to address speculation about her feet on Instagram after fans claimed they spotted an extra digit.

She took to Instagram to "prove" she didn't have a bonus toe, nor suffer from polydactyls, the term given to someone born with extra fingers or toes.

In a series of videos about her feet, Kim said: "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild."

Kim previously shared snaps of her feet to quash rumours of a sixth toe. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian
After counting her five toes, the Skims founder explained that what people believed was an extra toe is in fact the side part of her foot.

She continued: "But it's this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture.

"I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe.

"I hope that answered my sixth toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot."

View this post on Instagram

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

It comes after the KUWTK star was slammed by her followers for bragging about her glamorous birthday celebrations while millions around the globe face personal devastation and financial turmoil during the COVID-19 crisis.

The celebrations will no doubt appear on the upcoming - and final - season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which streams on Binge.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Birthday snaps spark 'wild' Kim K theory

