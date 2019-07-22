Menu
Sport: Ravenshoe Millstream Country Club has new signs painted by Allan Heinemann and George Hopgood
Bizarre animal sighting has golfers baffled

by Grace Mason
22nd Jul 2019 10:49 AM
A BUFFALO has made a bizarre appearance at a Far North golf club, damaging three greens before being ushered off the course by staff.

While Half Moon Bay boasts a resident crocodile on its Yorkeys Knob golf course, Ravenshoe Millstream Country Club president Kate Bolton said they had been left scratching their heads when staff stumbled across the large beast on the second hole.

A buffalo had to be chased off the course at Ravenshoe Millstream Country Club last Friday. Picture: Gavin Wright
Greens director Gavin Wright was out on the course when he spotted him early last Friday morning.

"Using his best Crocodile Dundee skills Gavin was able to persuade him that the greens are not Buffalo Couch, but not before some damage was sustained by the greens," she said.

"It would have been pretty cool up there that morning - there wasn't frost but there was a lot of dew.

A buffalo had to be chased off the golf course in Ravenshoe Millstream Country Club last Friday. Picture: Gavin Wright
"You can see the steam coming off him."

Ms Bolton said the rural course had its fair share of ducks and kangaroos, but this was the first time a buffalo had made an appearance.

She said they were still unsure where it came from, although suspect it may have come from the Archers Creek area.

