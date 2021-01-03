Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Coronavirus: Here's what to do while you’re bored in isolation
Trend setting

Bizarre way people documented 2020

by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Jan 2021 2:23 PM

Some people look back at their year in photos, others journal and for many, 2020 was a year they'd rather just put behind them.

But there's people all over the world who didn't just document every day - they knitted it, in the form of the day's weather.

Yep, there was a thread colour for the weather every day of the year. Now that's commitment.

And you can see all their glorious creations wrapped up in one big, colourful Twitter thread.

Everyone took to social media on January 1 to share their final result.

Some were so long they couldn't fit in the photo.

Please enjoy this selection of pictures and marvel at the people who can take comfort from 2020, literally.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Originally published as Bizarre way people documented 2020

editors picks hobbies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Happy Days with half-price meals and drinks in January

        Premium Content Happy Days with half-price meals and drinks in January

        Food & Entertainment The Whitsundays pub offering 50 per cent off everyday with no minimum spend or guest limit >>>

        Inquiry into common sense, not banks going green

        Premium Content Inquiry into common sense, not banks going green

        Opinion LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader says politicians need to support move to net zero...

        ‘RIPPED OFF’: Tourist’s outrage over fine from full car park

        Premium Content ‘RIPPED OFF’: Tourist’s outrage over fine from full car park

        Council News A family has vowed to spend money elsewhere after being slapped with a fine at a...

        REVEALED: Cheapest suburb to rent in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content REVEALED: Cheapest suburb to rent in the Whitsundays

        Property Prices in some areas of the region have spiked by $40 a week while others remain...