Black mould forces a motel tour of the Whitsundays

Matt Hogg and his family have moved eight times since Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

THE Hogg family from Jubilee Pocket has spent the last seven months being shunted from one substandard motel room to the next.

Matt Hogg, his partner and their two young girls have moved eight times since being forced from their black mould-infested home when Cyclone Debbie hit in March.

"We had the tin (roof) lift and water got underneath the tin. Basically RACQ left the house for seven months and while they were deciding what to do the mould got out of control,” Mr Hogg said.

"What started as patches in the roof and weep holes got out of control and the builders said we have to rebuild the house.”

The Hoggs have lost most of the contents of their home.

At one point, after having to accept accommodation in a cabin in Bowen, Mr Hogg was forced to drive for an hour to the Port of Airlie before spending another hour on the ferry to get to Hamilton Island and enduring a second two-hour commute after a day's work.

He and his partner look tired. Their 18-month-old daughter's development has been affected, the constant instability is taking its toll and still there is no end in sight.

This week, after a seven-month wait, the family's insurer finally delivered a scope of works but it doesn't cover everything that needs to be done.

And on Tuesday the family discovered the black mould has not been totally removed.

"It has been extremely stressful. The lack of communication has kept us on edge the whole time. Not knowing what's happening with the house or where we will be in two weeks' time,” Mr Hogg said.

"It has taken them this long to get the mould out of the house, it's driving me crazy.''

This week relief arrived in the form of a $1000 cheque from a local company.

"We are greatly appreciative for what Anderson Scaffolding has done,” Mr Hogg said.