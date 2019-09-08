Menu
Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News
News

Black smoke fills sky after massive factory fire

by Sarah Matthews
8th Sep 2019 2:42 PM
FIRE crews are working to control a fire that has ripped through a factory on Brisbane's northside, sending plumes of smoke over the region this afternoon.

Emergency services were called just after 1pm to reports a factory on Bilson and Ellison Roads, Geebung was well involved in fire.

Eight fire crews remain on the scene, after working for over an hour to contain the blaze.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, as the fire has caused a large amount of thick, black smoke in the area.

People living in the Geebung and Wavell Heights areas are also advised to close their windows and doors.

