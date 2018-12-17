Menu
The Chicago Blackhawks mascot delivers a punch.
Hockey

Mascot snaps, punches fan in bizarre fight

17th Dec 2018 8:30 AM

Not all mascots are warm and fuzzy.

The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement over the weekend after a video surfaced showing the team's mascot, Tommy Hawk, body-slamming and punching a fan who provoked him in the concourse of the United Centre one night earlier.

In the video, the man appears to try to attack the mascot, who then lifts the man into the air and slams him to the ground before landing several blows while other fans watch nearby.

"We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation," the Blackhawks said in a statement published by the Chicago Sun-Times.

No one was in custody as of Saturday night, according to the Sun-Times.

Police confirmed that a man attacked the mascot and said the attacker was between the ages of 18 and 20, about 165cm and 72kg.

The incident took place during the Jets' 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Friday night.

 

