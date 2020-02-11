Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BMA's Blackwater Mine in Central Queensland.
BMA's Blackwater Mine in Central Queensland.
Business

Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

Melanie Whiting
11th Feb 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEAVY rain has blocked access to a Central Queensland mine.

A weather alert issued today by BHP, said Blackwater Mine was inaccessible and team members should not travel to the site.

Their advice came after a major rain event in the region on Monday night, combined with heavy rainfall in recent days.

"Blackwater Mine's incident management team is actively managing the situation, and will remain in place until further notice," BHP said.

"If you work at Blackwater Mine, your immediate leader will advise when it is safe to return to work.

"Safety is our number one priority. Please put your safety first."

It is unknown at this stage when the site will be accessible again.

It is understood permanent and contract workers are expected to be paid while the mine is inaccessible.

BHP has been contacted for further comment.

bhp blackwater mine mining news weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Apprentices could win an overseas trip

        premium_icon Apprentices could win an overseas trip

        Business Winning a national award could mean a trip to Europe for one hardworking apprentice.

        GAME-CHANGER: Desert plant ‘best thing since the R2E2 mango’

        premium_icon GAME-CHANGER: Desert plant ‘best thing since the R2E2 mango’

        Business The plant could open up hundreds of jobs and investment in the Whitsunday region

        Man tries to take mobile phones into prison, cops jail term

        premium_icon Man tries to take mobile phones into prison, cops jail term

        News A 21-year-old Strathdickie man has been handed a prison sentence after trying to...

        Seniors share their secrets to long-lasting love

        premium_icon Seniors share their secrets to long-lasting love

        News The residents at Proserpine Nursing Home had plenty of tips ahead of Valentine’s...