Blaike bids farewell to her long brown locks

A PROSERPINE youngster hoped her decision to shave her head would help other kids who have been diagnosed with leukaemia live a happy and healthy life.

Eight-year-old Blaike Jones sports long brown hair, but decided to take part in the World’s Greatest Shave event after she saw an advertisement on TV.

“Mum explained what it meant, and it meant I could help people get better from Leukaemia, so I thought to myself it’s nice to help them,” she said.

Blaike’s mother Larissa Lee-Burgess said at first she didn’t think her daughter was serious about shaving her head.

“She asked about it a couple of times, and the other night she literally just said ‘am I allowed to do it?’”

“We explained to her that she wouldn’t have hair for a while, but she just said she wanted to make money for the families and kids.”

The Proserpine State School student originally set the goal to raise $560 which would be enough to provide a regional family with accommodation to stay close to treatment for one week.

However, since she started her fundraising Blaike was confident she could raise more, and if she does her four-year-old sister would also get in on the action by spraying her hair different colours.

Ms Lee-Burgess said Blaike had been checking her fundraising page every day for updates.

Blaike looked forward to the event, and although she was a bit unsure of what her new ‘do would look like, she hoped that shaving her head would help families in need.

“I’m a bit nervous but I’m excited,” she said.

“I really want to help them.”

