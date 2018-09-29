Ryan Reynolds’ funny reply to wife’s photo

Actress Blake Lively poses for photographs with fans upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'A Simple Favour'. Picture: AP

HOLLYWOOD actress Blake Lively has stunned Instagram with a photograph that attracted more than a million likes in four hours - and it caught the eye of her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively, 31, posted an image of herself holding the muscly legs of Thomas 'The Boxer' Canestraro, while he was lying on a kitchen bench with his legs in the air.

He is also seen holding a martini for her, and appears to be naked.

The photo, originally shot by photographer Tim Palen, was part of a series of shots showing Lively objectifying men as part of an advertising campaign for her new movie A Simple Favor, and Reynolds's new gin venture.

The joint campaign was run by US entertainment film company Lionsgate and Reynolds's new company Aviation American Gin.

Reynolds was quick to respond to the image she posted of herself with Canaestro. He hilariously trolled her by saying: "He seems nice."

Reynolds recently announced he was bringing his liquor company to the skies after partnering with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic flights.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the wittiest couples on social media from Hollywood. Picture: Getty

Reynolds announced he had invested in Aviation Gin in February, describing the liquor as the "best-tasting gin in the world." It comes from Portland, Oregon.

Lively was also shot by Palen while putting up her feet on Caneastro who was posed just like an ottoman in a video also posted to Instagram.

Lively's post drew praise and criticism from fans, who shared their reactions on the post.

Some said they loved it, and how it showed a woman being in charge.

One person wrote: "Dam girl.... you show them whose in charge! About time a girl took over, we might be in a better place!"

Another wrote: "Making a statement and I love it!"

Others were less impressed and described it as "disgusting".

Actresses Blake Lively, left and Anna Kendrick pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'A Simple Favour'. Picture: AP

Another wrote: "At first glance this is very cool - reversing the roles. But on the other hand we don't want that either - we want equality."

One other fan said: "If we aren't okay with objectifying women we shouldn't objectify men. Two wrongs don't make a right."

Lively has recently been in Paris, where she attended Dior's show at the famed Longchamps racecourse alongside American actress Shailene Woodley.

Lively's new film A Simple Favor also stars Anna Kendrick, and is an American mystery thriller about a Mummy Vlogger who wants to uncover the truth after her best friend vanishes from a small town.