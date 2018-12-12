Blame it on the rain: Wet weather heralds cane toad breeding

ROAD TOADS: Cane toads have been out and about in force since the recent downpours.

IT WAS a case of cane toad in the headlights last weekend as downpours from ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen produced a horde of warty pests strewn across the region's roads.

As wet weather made for perfect breeding conditions, veterinary nurse Lara Mitton said it was common to notice an increase in cane toad presence.

"They breed in the wet, in the puddles.

"The more water there is around the more they're going to be coming out to mate and to lay eggs,” Ms Mitton said.

"They tend to hang around the roads to eat the insects which hang around the headlights.”

But as the toxic toads show up in backyards and on doorsteps, pet owners will need to take measures to protect their pets.

Animals who lick or eat cane toads could show symptoms of poisoning such as frothing at the mouth, red, slimy gums, vomiting, tremors and unconsciousness.

Ms Mitton said owners should wipe their pet's mouth with a wet sponge or towel then take them to a veterinary clinic.

If they fall unconscious, they should be taken immediately.

When it comes to disposing of the cane toads, Ms Mitton said the most humane method was popping them in the freezer.

"Place them in a plastic bag in the freezer,” she said. They just drift off to sleep.”