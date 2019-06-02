'Blanket finish': Local cyclist wins gold at Masters Games

BLITZED: Mark Pearson won three medals at the Great Barrier Reef Master Games in Cairns over the weekend.

BLITZED: Mark Pearson won three medals at the Great Barrier Reef Master Games in Cairns over the weekend. Contributed

CYCLING: Mark Pearson continues his winning streak for 2019 after cleaning up at the Great Barrier Reef Masters Games in Cairns over the weekend.

The Airlie Beach cyclist competed against 20 people across the MAS 4 division, in the keirin, scratch and criterium events. He won gold in the criterium, in what he described as a "blanket finish”.

The endurance event consists of about 25 laps around a street circuit, with each lap about 1.4km.

Pearson was particularly hungry for a win, after being forced to retire early in his last race.

"It was sad. I was looking pretty darn good for a win, and then two laps from the finish, bang, the tyre went,” he said.

"Yeah so this time around we went up to medal, and so I'm happy that I've come back and won two years later.”

The course had an uphill finish, which played in Pearson's favour, and he said the extra weight training in the gym, combined with the finesse of getting his gearing just right, were the factors in his success.

"It's all about the gearing as you come into that last corner, for the 200m sprint up hill to the finish, and getting that wheel into the right position,” he said.

Pearson also won a bronze in the keirin, in which track cyclists sprint for victory following a speed-controlled start behind a motorised, or non-motorised pacer.

"I got dusted on that one; the boys just caught me out, they ganged up on me on got me on the line,” he said.

Pearson said he "nailed it”, in the scratch, another endurance event where cyclists start together on the line, competing about 20 laps of a 400-metre track.

"That was another blanket finish, all over the line together,” he said.

Pearson is now gearing up for the Regional Road Championships on June 8 in Mackay, and then he has his sights firmly set on the Australian Masters Games, in Adelaide in October.

He said he was confident he would impress at the Australian Masters Games, after winning 10 of his 14 events this year, and placing second or third in the remaining four.

He has incorporated more weights into his training, and he said stretching had been paramount in his recovery.

The support from his club had been a big factor in his success this year, he said.