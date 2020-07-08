Menu
Blasting works are set to be undertaken at Mount Coolon today. Photo Chris Ison / Morning Bulletin
News

Blasting works today on Bowen Developmental Rd

Staff writer
8th Jul 2020 10:27 AM
BLASTING works are set to take place at Mount Coolon today with residents advised that road closures will be enforced.

The works are scheduled to take place between 6.30am and 4.30pm on the Bowen Developmental Rd, Mount Coolon near Bulgonanna Creek floodway.

The road will be closed in both directions for up to one hour while the blast is undertaken.

Motorists are advised to observe all signage.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads thanked motorists for their patience while these essential works are being delivered.

Whitsunday Times

