Blaze threatens these celeb homes

A fire burns in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

A fire burns in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

A raging fire ripped across the Los Angeles celebrity enclave of Pacific Palisades on Monday, looming near the multimillion-dollar mansions of stars like Adam Levine and Reese Witherspoon.

The latest blaze follows 2018's devastating California fires, which destroyed the homes of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Gerard Butler, Shannen Doherty and Camille Grammer and Neil Young.

According to the New York Post, the latest blaze erupted around 10.30am local time (4.30am AEDT) at the base of Palisades Drive and had grown to more than 16 hectares by midday, prompting about 200 homes to be placed under evacuation orders, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s $45 million-dollar home is under threat. Picture: Getty Images

"All persons in this area are directed to leave NOW in a calm and orderly manner," one LAFD alert read. "This is due to both potential fire and smoke behaviour as well as the pending arrival of large fixed-wind retardant dropping aircraft."

As the blaze raced uphill, some residents fled in their cars, while others used garden hoses from their decks to protect their houses, KTLA reported.

The swanky hillside neighbourhood is home to many Hollywood A-listers including Witherspoon, the Big Little Lies star whose digs were recently featured in a Vogue article.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams shelled out $US6.2 million ($A9 million) for his 17-room home there in 2017, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The fires are blowing close to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s under-construction mansion. Picture: Getty Images

Former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner owned a home in the area until January when they sold off their mansion to Maroon 5 frontman Levine and his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, for $US31.95 million ($A46 million), the Times reported.

Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta was seen speaking with firefighters on Monday who briefed the actor on the blaze.

Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's under-construction mansion in Palisades Highs was the only celebrity home close to the blaze but the home was not damaged by the fire.

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe. The star’s home is under threat from fires in Los Angeles. Picture: Supplied

No structures have been damaged so far. Two people have been injured, including one firefighter and one civilian taken to the hospital for respiratory stress, LAFD Chief Patrick Butler told reporters during a press conference.

More than 300 firefighters are expected to battle the flames overnight on the ground and from the air.

Officials will continue to monitor the changing weather.

"Winds in the area are shifting," Chief Butler said. "Right now, our big concern is probability of ignition."

It wasn't clear what sparked the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

- with the New York Post