Thomas Skrypinski in hospital after an accident in which a pencil went through the top of his mouth.
‘Bleeding everywhere’: Mum’s triple-0 nightmare

by Greg Stolz
3rd Sep 2019 11:02 AM
IT was the harrowing Triple-0 call that Gold Coast mum Bri Skrypinski never dreamed she would have to make - not in her wildest nightmares.

"My son, he's 14 months, he has fallen," she told the Queensland Ambulance Service emergency dispatcher.

"He had a pencil in his mouth and it has gone right up into his plate (palate) and we cannot get it out, it is jammed. It's bleeding everywhere.

"What can we do? It's bleeding so badly - we can't stop the bleeding."

Mrs Skrypinski's son, Thomas, was learning to walk when the horrific accident happened on November 26, 2016, at a family gathering at their Jacobs Well home on the northern Gold Coast.

 

Thomas Skrypinski in hospital after the accident.
She heard Thomas screaming and ran to find her son covered in blood. It appeared the toddler had fallen while having a pencil in his mouth, lodging itself in his top palate.

A terrified Mrs Skrypinski and her family had no had no idea how far the pencil had gone in to little Thomas's mouth.

"From the first response of QAS paramedics to the medical team at hospital, Thomas was treated quickly and efficiently," a QAS spokesman said.

Thomas Skrypinski at Mudgeeraba Ambulance Station this morning.
"He endured two hours of surgery to remove the pencil that fractured his eye socket and missed his optic nerve by millimetres. He was in hospital for five days before being discharged from which his lengthy recovery began."

Mrs Skrypinski, her husband Rob and Thomas are visiting Mudgeeraba ambulance station today to thank to thank treating paramedic Adrianna Barnes and High Acuity Response Unit paramedic Clint Peters, who assisted them on that horrifying day.

The pencil that went through the roof of Thomas's mouth.
