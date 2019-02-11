Blind date for book lovers

LOVE TO READ?: Proserpine Library library assistant Janese Webb with some of the books for sale at the Proserpine Library Lovers Month book sale.

LOVE TO READ?: Proserpine Library library assistant Janese Webb with some of the books for sale at the Proserpine Library Lovers Month book sale. Monique Preston

FEBRUARY is the month of love, so what better time to celebrate your love of books.

Proserpine Library is offering a "blind date with a book” as part of its book sale, which started this week.

Plenty of ex-library books will be on offer at this year's Proserpine Library Lovers Month book sale which started on Monday (February 11) and runs until February 23.

Books will be sold for $2 each, with fiction, non-fiction, children's books and magazines, as well as DVDs available.

Proserpine Library team leader Robyn Batman said the library tried to keep its collection "relevant” with books mainly from the past five years.

The books for sale are older books the library no longer needs.

While the library book sale is an annual event, this year's has a special twist as it is being held in the month of love.

"Try a blind date with a book” will see people who buy books at the book sale given another pre-selected wrapped book - with only a genre written on it - given to them for free.

Mrs Batman said the idea behind the gimmick was to try and get people to read a book of a different genre to normal.

"We're trying to encourage people to read something different,” she said.

"It's a bit of fun for the community.”

While it is not the first time the library has had the blind date books, it is the first time it has done it in conjunction with a book sale.

The book sale will be held at Proserpine Library in Main St, Proserpine, on Monday to Friday from 8.15am-4.45pm and Saturdays from 8.45-11.45am, until February 23.