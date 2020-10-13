Block fail: ‘What were they thinking?’

They've been on an incredible winning streak, but it all came crashing down for Block couple Jimmy and Tam during their living and dining room reveals in Sunday night's episode.

Working with a slightly smaller space than the other teams, the Queensland couple made a bold choice: They'd eliminate the 'dining' from their living and dining room, forgoing a table and focusing on making the space a great living room.

It was definitely a risk - during a walk around earlier in the week Shelly Craft told the couple she "loved" the idea, while host Scott Cam wasn't so sure.

Jimmy and Tam's controversial living room.

As the judges entered the space, it was clear they shared Cam's reservations.

"I've seen more living space in small apartments," said Neale Whitaker. "This to me feels incredibly compromised for a main living area … this is not adequate for a house of this size and this value. It's really not."

Darren Palmer was first to point out the lack of a dining space: "In a family home when you've got four or five bedrooms, and an entertainer's kitchen, I think it is a massive, massive misstep."

The judges agreed it felt cramped.

Neale called it a "really misjudged week" for the couple, while Shaynna Blaze asked: "What were they thinking?" She insisted the space "had to be rectified."

"Unfortunately, ever since we walked into this room, all we've done is fix problems," said Neale.

Shaynna Blaze wasn't too happy.

There were a couple of small positives: The room had plenty of storage, and the judges liked Jimmy and Tam's choice of lamp. But overall, the decision to forgo a dining room had been a "complete fail" for Neale - feedback that had both Jimmy and Tam wincing.

The Block's golden couple come dead last for the first time, scoring 21.5 out of 30 from the judges. Father-daughter duo Harry and Tash win the room reveal with a score of 28.5.

Jimmy and Tam cop the feedback.

The Block continues 7:30pm Monday on Nine.

