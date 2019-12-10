How this couple created an ‘amazing’ $460 kitchen renovation

Jess Eva, who appeared on last year’s season of The Block, has revealed how she and fiance Norm Hogan managed to transform their kitchen for just $460 – and it looks so good you’ll be rushing out to Bunnings to copy them.

If you think renovating your kitchen requires lots of cash and products, think again.

Jess, who co-hosts Triple M Sydney's Moonman in the Morning, explained her old brown kitchen now looked "brand new" and "amazing" thanks to a few clever styling tricks.

"It's all about paint and knobs, really, they're your two," she told co-hosts Lawrence Mooney, Gus Worland and Chris Page last Friday.

The Block star even gave her old appliances a makeover with a cheap lick of paint that helped transform the space.

The former Block contestants have given their kitchen an amazing makeover. Picture: Supplied / Triple M

"The one thing I did that changed my life was our dishwasher was yellowy-kind whitey, you know that old style colour.," she said.

"(We) spray-painted it aluminium, it looks like a brand new dishwasher. Cost me less than $12 … no one else will (know) though. Except for I did spray over the settings, so you've just got to turn it on by memory."

Jess also spray-painted the power points aluminium and bought $8 grout to makeover the floor tiles.

"You buy it premixed and then all of sudden it makes it look like you've got new tiles," she said.

They took all the doors and painted them a midnight blue. Picture: Supplied / Triple M

After painting the doors, Jess and Norm added new door knobs. Picture: Supplied / Triple M

"Honestly, if you are renovating this Christmas you do not need to spend a fortune, I promise."

Writing on their blog, Jess and Norm explained they started by taking all the doors off and then painting the bricks white.

The couple then painted the benchtop and tiles, using special tile paint to cover them, which Jess wasn't sad to see go.

The couple in their new kitchen. Picture: Supplied / Triple M

"It's going to be sad to see the old milk jug and scones tile go...... OK! I'm being sarcastic. I've seen more fashionable half eaten bones coughed up by our dog Denise," they wrote.

After that they painted the cabinet doors a dark midnight blue and updated each of them with new knobs that cost just $16 for the whole kitchen.

To finish, the renovation-savvy couple re-grouted the floor tiles and spray-painted the dishwasher and power points aluminium.

Sharing the results on Instagram, the couple's followers couldn't believe the results.

"Wow, you are legends!" one person wrote, while another added: "Should do a reno budget show, excellent stuff guys."

Jess and Norm renovated the Gatwick on the 2018 season of The Block.

The couple finished last but still walked away with a massive $209,000 when their penthouse sold for $2.859 million.