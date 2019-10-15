Menu
Frontline Action on Coal is at FKG Mackay to protest the Adani mine.
BLOCKADE: protesters block access to Mackay business

Ashley Pillhofer
15th Oct 2019 6:43 AM
PROTESTERS are at a Mackay business to protest the Adani coal mine in Central Queensland this morning.

Frontline Action on Coal protesters are blocking access to FKG, a construction company with a base in Mackay.

On a livestream shared to the group's Facebook a woman said they were "peacefully stopping people from going to work".

Yesterday anti-coal group Galilee Blockade warned of direct protest action at FKG bases from Newcastle to Cairns after an FKG worker allegedly revealed the company was negotiating to work on the Adani rail network.

More to come.

