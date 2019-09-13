Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crime scene has been established at the scene on Mitchell St where a man was stabbed. Picture: Natasha Emeck
A crime scene has been established at the scene on Mitchell St where a man was stabbed. Picture: Natasha Emeck
Crime

Man stabbed in kebab shop attack

by LAUREN ROBERTS
13th Sep 2019 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stabbed in the leg on Mitchell St near a popular kebab shop in Darwin CBD, say authorities.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Acting Senior Sergeant Justene Dwyer said at 4.23am Friday morning, multiple calls were received about a person being stabbed in the leg on Mitchell St.

"On arrival, police located a young man with what appeared to be a stab wound to his thigh," she said.

"Police applied a tourniquet while waiting for St Johns."

"Two males were arrested and the victim conveyed to hospital.

"A crime scene was established and is still in place near the Kebab Bar."

Senior Sergeant Dwyer said the case was likely to be handed over to a crime unit this morning.

More to come.

More Stories

attack investigation police stabbing

Top Stories

    Masterclass to help agtech innovators fine tune their product

    premium_icon Masterclass to help agtech innovators fine tune their...

    Rural Workshop helping agtech innovators turn their idea into a commercial reality

    Woman's shock hiding place for drugs

    premium_icon Woman's shock hiding place for drugs

    Crime You will never guess where woman hid drugs during police search.

    Repeat offender labelled a 'walking chemist' by magistrate

    premium_icon Repeat offender labelled a 'walking chemist' by magistrate

    Crime Man found driving unlicensed again while on a 'cocktail' of drugs.

    Brahmans captain still riding premiership high

    premium_icon Brahmans captain still riding premiership high

    Sport Brahmans captain touches on what a small-club win means.