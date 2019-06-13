Menu
Hamilton Street in Buderim was the scene of pandemonium when a man was allegedly stabbed to death after a heated altercation. Buderim resident Benjamin Fox was sitting in his garage in his jocks having a cigarette when a heated argument broke out next door, resulting in a mans murder. John McCutcheon
Crime

'Blood everywhere': Neighbours' shock over alleged murder

Matty Holdsworth
by
13th Jun 2019 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEIGHBOURS of a man allegedly murdered by his brother in a quiet Buderim street are this morning still in shock at the ordeal.　

A 57-year-old Buderim man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his brother in a late night disturbance at a block of units on Hamilton St.

Neighbour Benjamin Fox said the incident shut down the street for hours with multiple emergency services responding.

READ: Man, 57, charged with murder after brutal alleged stabbing

"It was full-on. The whole street was packed," Mr Fox said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"The street was pretty hectic, I was just hoping they didn't wake my kids up," he said, referring to the response by emergency services.

Neighbours have expressed their shock after an alleged murder at a quiet Buderim street overnight. John McCutcheon

Mr Fox said another resident in the street jumped the fence in attempt to save the man's life, who was lying with "blood everywhere".

A young couple who live in a neighbouring unit said the brothers "had not lived there very long" and that it had been a difficult night.

"We haven't got much sleep, we're still in shock I think," they said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the victim and his alleged attacker were brothers.

She said the incident was still an open investigation, but police were not looking for any other suspects and believed the person they had charged was the only offender.

The 57-year-old man was due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning on one count of murder.

