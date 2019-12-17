Menu
Drug and alcohol testing.
BLOODY IDIOTS: 1008 drink-drivers caught this year

Janessa Ekert
17th Dec 2019 5:30 AM
AT LEAST half the drink-drivers caught this year knew they were over the limit.

Police nab an average of three drink-drivers and one drug-driver each day on Mackay region roads.

So far this year officers have performed 118,564 breath tests and caught 1008 drink-drivers.

Of those drivers, 245 returned a high-range blood alcohol reading or failed to provide a specimen of breath, while 259 were mid-range drink-drivers.

Police conducting a Random Breath Test operation.
“There are some high numbers where people blatantly know that they’re drink-driving,” Sergeant Daniel Goldburg said.

“It’s quite disappointing to see such large figures coming out (and) that, of the drink-drivers we are catching, there’s still people who are well and truly over the limit.”

The Mackay Road Policing Unit officer said 2645 roadside drug tests were performed with 337 drug drivers caught – usually with either ice or marijuana in their system.

“People drink or use drugs and drive and think it doesn’t apply to them. They think they can still drive safely,” he said.

Sgt Goldburg had shown some drivers a video of why they were pulled over only for them to say, “oh I didn’t realise I was all over the road, I thought I was driving in a straight line”.

One drink-driver pulled over in Mackay told Sgt Goldburg he always drank “so I’m just under the limit” – his blood alcohol reading was about 0.109 per cent.

“He’s been caught numerous time before and still isn’t learning his lesson,” he said.

“This day and age drink and drug driving isn’t new… it’s well advertised. Everyone knows.”

