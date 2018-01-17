Bloomin good time at KC's

WINTERMOON festival and Airlie Beach frequenter David Flower will bring his unique high-energy, spontaneous and entertaining performance style to KC's Grill and Bar this week.

The perfect way to end the day with dinner and a dance, David's recent performances at KC's have proved popular with locals and tourists.

A singer songwriter from the east coast of Australia David is well known for his progressive roots, blues and reggae influences in his music.

His music comes with relevant meaning as he draws inspiration from current environmental and social topics.

David's lyrics stimulate the audience, whilst filling dance floors at the same time, but his catchy lyrics and rhythms can be enjoyed over a good feed if you can resist a dance.

His style of music is described as uplifting and melodic with hints of groove, funk and reggae vibes; teamed with the coastal influence that comes from living and working on the Sunshine Coast.

A career highlight for the talented musician was when his song "Ride my Wave” became theme song for the Sunshine Coast worldwide tourism campaign in 2011/12.

KC's motto is "great food and music for your soul” and they definitely deliver on both with quality food and national talents such as David Flower and previously Minnie Marks.

Be sure to check out the KC's Grill and Bar's Facebook page as there are plenty of more live gigs on to enjoy on those balmy summer's nights.

David has played gigs at KC's throughout January and has a gig on tonight and Friday January 19.