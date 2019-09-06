Blooming top show coming up

ON AGAIN: Ailsa Reinke and Irene Stephens browse the winning buds at last year's Proserpine Flower Show.

ON AGAIN: Ailsa Reinke and Irene Stephens browse the winning buds at last year's Proserpine Flower Show. Claudia Alp

THE start of spring is being celebrated on Saturday in Proserpine at the annual Proserpine Flower Show.

Organised by Proserpine/Whitsunday Uniting Church, this is sure to be another big event.

With judging of flowers, plants, fruits, vegetables and cooking, there will be plenty to see at the 77th show.

Among the flowers and plant judging are sections including orchids, roses, natives and foliage, as well as sections for colour-specific flowers.

Cakes and jams will be among the cooked items judged on the day.

In keeping with the harmony theme at this year's event, a new international cooking section will be held.

As part of a reflection on the international community, there will be displays of international dolls as well as photos from around the world.

To ensure there is plenty to do, there will also be stalls including some selling cakes, biscuits and crafts.

There will also be plenty of entertainment throughout the day, with performances by dance schools, choirs, the Proserpine Citizens Band and Thai dancers.

And for those who are feeling a little peckish, morning tea and lunch will also be on sale.

Show publicity officer Tina Hamilton said it looked like being a great day out.

"It's a lovely day. People can sit down with a cuppa and watch performances, or have a wander, or even make a card,” she said.

Entries can be dropped off at the Cyclone Shelter in Sterry St between 3-8pm Friday or between 7-8am on the day of the show.