Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

Bloomsbury Soldiers Memorial Hall president Christine Kinnear has been co-ordinating fire relief efforts at the Bloomsbury Soldiers Memorial Hall. Monique Preston

THE Bloomsbury community has banded together over the past few days to help their neighbours fighting fires in the area.

While the fire has been burning for some time now, things became a little more desperate in the early hours of Thursday when it flared up, leaving about 10 farms burnt in its wake.

Men of the men from the community heeded the call for help, heading out in droves to spend long hours on the fire field as they attempted to bring it under control.

The women also stepped up, with the community spirit shining through as they headed to the Soldiers Memorial Hall to help in any way they could.

Hall president Christine Kinnear and her band of volunteers spent days ensuring that those on the fire front were being sent food and water so they could keep on with the important task at hand.

Donations flowed in from Bloomsbury, as well as Proserpine and Cannonvale, with people doing all they could to help.

Mrs Kinnear said she could not be more proud of the community in the way it banded together to help.

"It's happened to our community,” she said.

"I know if it was my farm the blokes (whose farms have been burnt out) would be fighting and the women would be making sandwiches,” she said.

"All our men got called out. Someone's got to feed them.

"It's not just one person, it's not just five people.

"I am amazed and blown away.

"We have the best community. Nothing was too hard for them.”

While much of the early work by the group of volunteers at the hall focused on feeding the firefighters, the focus has now also turned to helping out farmers whose properties have been destroyed.

Some hay has already been donated, but Mrs Kinnear is putting the call out to anyone who can spare even one or two bales to help out farmers.

The group is also looking for one-and-and-half inch poly pipe, 1000 litre water pods, electric fencing and other fencing materials.

Anyone who can help with these items is asked to drop them off to the Bloomsbury Soldiers Memorial Hall.