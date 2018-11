Queensland Ambulance Service transported the two males to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the two males to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition. Michael Marston - ePixel Images

TWO males were transported to Proserpine Hospital following a two-vehicle crash just before 5am this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the pair, a boy in his teens and a man in his 60s sustained knee and facial injuries, and were reported to be in a stable condition following the collision on Bollons Rd in Bloomsbury.